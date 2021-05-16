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UFO Sky Anomalies - they always say they are fake !!! Keep looking up!
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180 views • May 16, 2021
I was told in October 2020 that we would see more and more anomalies.
Here is another one.
We will continue to see more inter dimensional activity as The New Age of Aquarius Epoch raises the frequency and energy of the planet.
More connection to our Galactic family will
Start become more common.
Here is another one.
We will continue to see more inter dimensional activity as The New Age of Aquarius Epoch raises the frequency and energy of the planet.
More connection to our Galactic family will
Start become more common.
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