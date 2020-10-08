© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Urgent! The Great American Mask Rip-Off -- Dr. Russell Blaylock, MD (neurosurgeon)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
223 views • October 08, 2020
The Great Mask Rip-Off - PART II, featuring Dr. Blaylock, is available immediately on Vimeo. https://vimeo.com/465952383
After viewing, please download the video to your own computer. This is critical in case the video is censored by social media, video platforms and search engines. if this happens, you can have house gatherings and show the video from your own computer.
Secondly, share the video with everyone you know: By email, by social media, at church, at work, by word-of-mouth. Get it out to the the world. This is a message that must be told, and there is no time to waste!
For Liberty,
Patrick Wood
Executive Director
http://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/
After viewing, please download the video to your own computer. This is critical in case the video is censored by social media, video platforms and search engines. if this happens, you can have house gatherings and show the video from your own computer.
Secondly, share the video with everyone you know: By email, by social media, at church, at work, by word-of-mouth. Get it out to the the world. This is a message that must be told, and there is no time to waste!
For Liberty,
Patrick Wood
Executive Director
http://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.