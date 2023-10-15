Create New Account
Max Egan reporting that there is so much propoganda you don't know what the heck is going on - like the 40 decapited Babies and the hang gliders - He says Israel is comitting War Crimess. Part B
Published 14 hours ago

Max says the Settlers are horrible people .  They are always stirring up things.  Bad things.

Did you know that most of the Palestinians in Gaza are women and children and Israel has been carpeting bombing them and have blocked the exits.  Pure Evil. 

