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Why Aren’t Children as Affected? with Dr. Bryan Ardis | Flyover Clips
Flyover Conservatives
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171 views • April 17, 2022
Follow Dr. Ardis at ► https://thedrardisshow.com
 Dr. Ardis Telgram ► https://t.me/thedrardisshow

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v1164cl-your-questions-answered-live-with-dr.-bryan-ardis-flyover-conservatives.html

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 ► Watch our past episode with Dr. Ardis Here:
Which is More Deadly: COVID or the Hospitals? https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html

Dr. Ardis: Exposing FDA Lies… Are There Really Variants?! https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html

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WATCH THE WATER DOCUMENTARY:
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html

DR. ARDIS INTERVIEW WITH STEEL TRUTH:
https://rumble.com/v10n0sd-dr.-ardis-bombshell-is-here-snakes-are-everywhere.html

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