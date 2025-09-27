Melbourne Freedom Rally 27 September 2025 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos, both in the Bourke Street Mall, presenting topics to passers by that they were unlikely to ever hear on the mainstream media, topics of corruption at the highest levels and the general evil indoctrination of our children. We serve to remind all that we must build a future on real justice. Theologically, this is a no brainer. True justice has to happen for God's promises to be fulfilled. There will be a world wide golden age of righteous governance and we are part of keeping that flame of faith alive.