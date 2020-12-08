Top cannabis products for the holidays

Different customers shop for cannabis differently during the holidays, but there are some clear trends that were observed from last year’s holiday season that can inform retailers and operators what to expect this year.For example, during Christmas 2019 and in previous years, Edibles, Topicals, and Beverages sold more on average than the rest of the year. Interestingly, both Males and Females shopped similarly for Beverages and Edibles, but Male customers had a much larger increase in their average daily sales to Topicals than their Female counterparts.Headset's reports tells us not only who was shopping and what they bought, but also how much they’re buying and when. Cannabis operators can also use this insight to help develop product development strategy and ensure they have enough products on store shelves to meet demand this holiday season.Show Notes:Top cannabis products for the holidaysUnderstanding the holiday cannabis consumerHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 593 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.