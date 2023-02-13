RTE Discussions #23: The Real Story from Project Veritas (w/ Jonathan Couey)

22 views • February 13, 2023

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Jonathan "J.J." Couey, Chief Scientist at Gigaohm Biological, joins Mathew Crawford and Liam Sturgess to discuss what the recent Project Veritas debacle may actually have revealed.

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