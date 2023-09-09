Create New Account
Budesonide nose spray (prescription -or- generic OTC) + 99% germ killing MOUTHWASH for cold/flu "covid" prevention & treatment.
*Interview with Dr. Richard Bartletthttps://www.brighteon.com/1598e66d-bb80-41fe-99e7-5bbc06632f32

https://budesonideworks.com/


THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Wednesday 5/10/23 • DR RICHARD BARTLETT - BUDESONIDE WORKS • Infowarshttps://www.brighteon.com/8614f70f-8b24-4d67-b018-5f8b62c7e77c

prescriptionbreathespraynosemouthwashcovidivermectinhcqbudesonidedr richard bartlettotc

