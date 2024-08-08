Detroit News Reporter - George Hunter

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





George Hunter, a Detroit News reporter for over 35 years, talks to Eileen about his recent article on the alleged wrongful conviction of Temujin Kensu who has been incarcerated for over 37 years. He has covered this story a number of times over his career. This time, he wanted to focus on Paula Kensu, his wife, who refuses to give up the fight.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/