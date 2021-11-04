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Why people willingly give up their freedoms
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71 views • November 04, 2021
Aubrey Marcus, October 20, 2021
What are the conditions in any society that will cause a people to willingly sacrifice their freedoms? Mattias Desmet has studied and lectured extensively on this phenomenon. He is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University has and holds a masters degree in statistics. After noticing some anomalies in the statistical analyses conducted during the pandemic, he became concerned by the consensus narrative. He joined me today to discuss his expertise in a phenomenon called ‘mass formation’, a type of collective hypnosis essential for the rise of totalitarian regimes. He provides the step by step formula for this collective psychosis to take hold and how this relates to our current situation. He cautions against the dangers of our current societal landscape and offers solutions both individually and collectively to prevent the willing sacrifice of our freedoms.
Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
1:22- Statistics not adding up
3:30- Psychological Dynamics
9:50- Mass formation
17:45- Something very specific can happen under these conditions
25:10- 19th century mass formation
31:55- Mentacide
37:27- Asch experiment
41:35- Dangers of our current landscape
47:42- You need mass media for mass formation
53:53- A Third Way
58:49- Mechanism of totalitarianism
1:05:10- The importance of parallel structures
1:19:13- Consequences of speaking out?
Aubrey Marcus
► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
►Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
►Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC
Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt
Connect with Aubrey
►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd
=============================================
About the Podcast
Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.
Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show.
What are the conditions in any society that will cause a people to willingly sacrifice their freedoms? Mattias Desmet has studied and lectured extensively on this phenomenon. He is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University has and holds a masters degree in statistics. After noticing some anomalies in the statistical analyses conducted during the pandemic, he became concerned by the consensus narrative. He joined me today to discuss his expertise in a phenomenon called ‘mass formation’, a type of collective hypnosis essential for the rise of totalitarian regimes. He provides the step by step formula for this collective psychosis to take hold and how this relates to our current situation. He cautions against the dangers of our current societal landscape and offers solutions both individually and collectively to prevent the willing sacrifice of our freedoms.
Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
1:22- Statistics not adding up
3:30- Psychological Dynamics
9:50- Mass formation
17:45- Something very specific can happen under these conditions
25:10- 19th century mass formation
31:55- Mentacide
37:27- Asch experiment
41:35- Dangers of our current landscape
47:42- You need mass media for mass formation
53:53- A Third Way
58:49- Mechanism of totalitarianism
1:05:10- The importance of parallel structures
1:19:13- Consequences of speaking out?
Aubrey Marcus
► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so
► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP
► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf
► Aubrey Marcus Collection: http://bit.ly/2Mvctc5
►Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC
►Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC
Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast
►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn
►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt
Connect with Aubrey
►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi
►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO
►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk
►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd
=============================================
About the Podcast
Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?
The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.
Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show.
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