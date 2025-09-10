BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Last Line of Defense: Sheriffs, Sovereignty, and the Fight Against Cartel Invasion
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
22 views • 1 day ago

Sheriff Richard Mack and host John Michael Chambers tackle the urgent reasons behind the deployment of the National Guard across American cities. Moving beyond crime cleanup, they reveal the chilling intelligence pointing to a coordinated threat: tens of thousands of cartel operatives and international terrorist sleeper cells embedded within sanctuary cities, poised to attack the nation's power grid and water supply.


Sheriff Mack breaks down the constitutional authority—Article 1, Section 8 and Article 4, Section 4—that empowers President Trump to act when local leaders fail in their duty to protect citizens. The discussion provides a sobering assessment of the violence in cities like Chicago and Washington D.C., and explains why this federal intervention is not only necessary but a last resort.


The conversation also delves into the pivotal role of county sheriffs as the highest elected law enforcement officials, their independence from state overreach, and why some are being targeted for upholding their oath to protect their communities from criminal illegal aliens.


Keywords
power grid attacknational guard deploymentwater supply threatterrorist sleeper cellscartel operativessanctuary citi
