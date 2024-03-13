Create New Account
ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Wednesday 3/13/24 • JASON BERMAS - RAY KURZWEIL ANALYSIS • Infowars
Published 18 hours ago

DEEP STATE EMBRACES MASS INVASION OF HAITIANS AS CANNIBALISTIC GANGS TAKE OVER FAILED STATE!

Alex Jones will also break down huge the developments in Georgia where the judge overseeing the case has dropped the main charges against Trump because of lack of evidence! Jones will also lay out what’s really behind the TikTok Ban bill that’s now passed in the House!

Also, Alex Jones will simulcast on @RealAlexJones on X Spaces on the subject of Putin putting nuclear war on the table and the specter of WW3.


#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

