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Viral Video: Father Who Confronted NY Vaxx Commies Speaks Out
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250 views • September 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vn2xu3-viral-video-black-father-who-confronted-ny-vaxx-commies-speaks-out.html
Ray Velez is a free American who, for religious reasons, has chosen against the COVID shots being called "vaccines". When Velez tried to go to a Brooklyn pizza shack, he was confronted by vaccine passport Nazis, and began recording. That video went viral, and Ray joined "The Stew Peters Show" to speak out.
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Ray Velez is a free American who, for religious reasons, has chosen against the COVID shots being called "vaccines". When Velez tried to go to a Brooklyn pizza shack, he was confronted by vaccine passport Nazis, and began recording. That video went viral, and Ray joined "The Stew Peters Show" to speak out.
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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