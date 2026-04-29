BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Actual shot of a drum wood chipper #machine #manufacturing #woodchipper #pelletproductionline
Chinapelletline
Chinapelletline
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 4 days ago

Pellet manufacturers, don't miss out! The high-efficiency drum wood chipper is here! Large feed opening, wide range of applications. Main mechanism: uniform cutting and high efficiency. Feeding supports both belt conveyor and chain conveyor options. Look at that output speed! Automatic material discharge is fast, uniform, and maintains stable specifications. Wood chippers feature advanced structure, automatic feeding, continuous operation, high capacity, and high-quality chip production. They are currently widely used in the initial stages of complete biomass pellet mill systems. Now let me show you our customized GX218 wood chipper. This wood chipper can process raw materials with a maximum diameter of 300mm, a cutter roller diameter of 800mm, and a production capacity of 10-20t/h. Hydraulic system: From oil pump to cylinder, the cover can be opened for easy blade replacement; the feed roller assembly can be lifted during maintenance to facilitate adjustment of the gap between the fly knife and the bottom knife, as well as disassembly of the comb plate.Want to know about complete configurations for wood chippers and pellet mills? Leave a comment below, and we'll create the perfect technical solution for you! We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, wood pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]

Keywords
machinemanufacturingwoodchipperbiomassenergypelletproductionlinejnshare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Willow Tohi
Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of &#8220;real possibility&#8221; of apocalypse

Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of “real possibility” of apocalypse

Willow Tohi
The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing hidden vaccine dangers and reclaiming health freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Says U.S. Has &#8216;Already Won&#8217; Iran War but Seeks &#8216;Bigger Margin&#8217;

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’

Garrison Vance
The Event Horizon: Humanity&#8217;s downfall and the hidden war

The Event Horizon: Humanity’s downfall and the hidden war

Ramon Tomey
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy