Actual shot of a drum wood chipper #machine #manufacturing #woodchipper #pelletproductionline

Pellet manufacturers, don't miss out! The high-efficiency drum wood chipper is here! Large feed opening, wide range of applications. Main mechanism: uniform cutting and high efficiency. Feeding supports both belt conveyor and chain conveyor options. Look at that output speed! Automatic material discharge is fast, uniform, and maintains stable specifications. Wood chippers feature advanced structure, automatic feeding, continuous operation, high capacity, and high-quality chip production. They are currently widely used in the initial stages of complete biomass pellet mill systems. Now let me show you our customized GX218 wood chipper. This wood chipper can process raw materials with a maximum diameter of 300mm, a cutter roller diameter of 800mm, and a production capacity of 10-20t/h. Hydraulic system: From oil pump to cylinder, the cover can be opened for easy blade replacement; the feed roller assembly can be lifted during maintenance to facilitate adjustment of the gap between the fly knife and the bottom knife, as well as disassembly of the comb plate.Want to know about complete configurations for wood chippers and pellet mills? Leave a comment below, and we'll create the perfect technical solution for you! We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, wood pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]