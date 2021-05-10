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FORTNITE PS4 Video Test Via Elgato HD60 | DEATH BY INEPTITUDE AT STEALTHY STRONGHOLD
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Testing the PS4 through the Elgato HD60 while playing Fornite Chapter 2-Season 6 and setting it up for smooth video footage. Moonrunner1973 managed two 'elims' during this test run before running into unnecessary trouble at Stealthy Stronghold!
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Amazon Affiliate Links:
Sony PlayStation 4 500GB Console - Black: https://amzn.to/3uuUx7r
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Black (PS4 Pro): https://amzn.to/3uzrobm
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Amazon Storefront:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
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