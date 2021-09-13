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The Chemicals In Your Food and How they may be Affecting your life - A conversation on GMOs with Jeffrey Smith
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61 views • September 13, 2021
How have chemicals been snuck into foods consumed across the country daily? Using GMOs and pesticides, our favorite foods may be more toxic than we think.
Listen up to learn:
Why GMOs are harmful to our body
The foods to be avoided at all costs
Which 12 organisms have been genetically modified
Jeffrey Smith, the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and Protect Nature Now, shares his dire warning of genetically modified foods and pesticides.
Genetically modified organisms or GMOs have been introduced into many peoples' diets worldwide without proving they are safe. Instead of conducting thorough testing and review, lies have been spread about the safety of genetically modified plants.
Since the group of modified crops is so pervasive throughout the processed products we can find on the grocery store shelves, it can be tough to avoid ingesting these dangerous products. However, one of the best ways to avoid these is ensuring that everything we introduce into our bodies is organic.
Visit responsibletechnology.org to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
Why GMOs are harmful to our body
The foods to be avoided at all costs
Which 12 organisms have been genetically modified
Jeffrey Smith, the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and Protect Nature Now, shares his dire warning of genetically modified foods and pesticides.
Genetically modified organisms or GMOs have been introduced into many peoples' diets worldwide without proving they are safe. Instead of conducting thorough testing and review, lies have been spread about the safety of genetically modified plants.
Since the group of modified crops is so pervasive throughout the processed products we can find on the grocery store shelves, it can be tough to avoid ingesting these dangerous products. However, one of the best ways to avoid these is ensuring that everything we introduce into our bodies is organic.
Visit responsibletechnology.org to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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