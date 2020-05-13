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#AmericanCountdown HR1: Bill Gates' "Final Solution" Of A Final Vaccine Is No Solution At All
The Resistance 1776
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12 views • May 13, 2020
American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes will provide insight into the latest remarks from Bill Gates, who claims a COVID-19 vaccine is the planet’s final solution. Viewers will also get the latest updates on the nationally followed Ahmaud Arbery shooting.

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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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freedomvaccinesnewsinfowarslibertypoliticsbigpharmaamerica5gnewswarsglobalistsalexjones1a2a1776depopulationowenshroyerdavidknightamericafirstnewworldorderid2020coronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19
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