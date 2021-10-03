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Container ships clogging LA Harbor off Long Beach spewing their bunker fuel fumes, and of course, now the oil spill off Huntington Beach. My old stomping grounds.
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130 views • October 03, 2021
Yes many of you know I am from Long Beach and raised my family and had my business career in Newport Beach. So to see this going on now, breaks my heart. Most of my friends live there and it seems to be getting worse now. Think of all the pollution those ships are causing, ( the bunker fuel ) and now the major oil spill. This totally sucks. I grew up with Asthma. No wonder. Anyway, the thumbnail pic is my new friend from Philly that lives here in Medellin and has opened a Philly Cheese Steak restaurant in town.
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