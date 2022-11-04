When the unvaccinated were treated like second class citizens and garbage

Never forget when the unvaxxed were treated like second class citizens. The Atlantic magazine wants the jab pushers to be forgiven. No amnesty for the establishment and those who cheered it on. People around the world were arrested, denied work, healthcare, travel, visiting dying family members who were left alone in nursing homes. The unvaxxed were accused of being subhuman murderers for breathing air and not wanting an experimental injection. Politicians and media pushed hateful division and called for them to be banished from society and locked up for none compliance. Millions who took the poison shot are now permanently disabled or dead. Trials should begin immediately!

