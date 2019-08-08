Because of strict United Nations sanctions and the harsh rules set in place by the North Korean government, its residents are limited in terms of what they can buy. You probably don’t think twice about buying a house, purchasing a Starbucks coffee, stocking up on sanitary napkins, or booking a weekend vacation. However, many North Koreans won’t be able to experience these things. If you’d like to see a list of items you can’t buy in the country, make sure to watch our video: 20 Things You Cannot Buy In North Korea.



Did you know that buying a Coca-Cola is impossible to do in the country? Well, actually, it’s not entirely impossible. The soda brand doesn’t operate in North Korea at all, but that hasn’t stopped its citizens from bringing in counterfeit Coke from China. Another product that can’t be purchased in North Korea is Apple’s iPad. However, their leader, Kim Jong-un, is reportedly a fan of Apple products. Go figure!



The citizens are also banned from purchasing hair dye to color their hair, magazines that aren’t approved by the government, and music from foreign and local artists. Not only that, condoms aren’t readily available either, they’re unable to get access to medicine to treat common ailments and viruses, and they aren’t allowed to buy Christmas trees during the holidays. Make sure you watch our video to find out why!



We’ll show you even more shocking things you can’t buy in the country, including real estate, WiFi, healthcare, fertilizer, cable TV, DVD players, jeans, and cigarettes. After you watch our video and let us know which of these banned items surprised you the most.