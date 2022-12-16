Wide View - F-35 $$$ - Pilot Ejecting from F-35 Military Jet - Crash Landing in Fort Worth, TX - 12.15.22

This was a partial from, Stars & Stripes:

the aircraft was performing a hovering test above the runway when it descended and bounced hard on the runway. A few seconds later, the pilot ejected and the F-35 spun around until it came to rest with its nose down just off the side of the tarmac. There was no fire and the plane appeared to be mostly intact.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, told reporters Thursday that the crashed F-35 hadn’t been officially transferred over to government ownership yet.