Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DeAnna Lorraine: Expert Warns EBOLA Will Be The Next Global Deadly Plandemic!
124 views
channel image
Leona Wind
Published 2 months ago |

 DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Attorney and talk show host of Bob and Eric Save America, Eric Matheny. Some of the hottest headlines include a new "Little Demon" show about an "anti-Christ baby" for children, and famous Comedians dropping dead of "SADS!"

Then DeAnna is joined by a MEbola and Infectious Disease tracking expert, Jacob Johnson, Author of "Ebola: The Next Pandemic" who will go over conclusive evidence pointing to Ebola as being the next major global and deadly "Plandemic" that the elites are cooking up.

DeAnna is then joined by JCross Talk's host, Edward Szall, who will go over breaking news about the major national Railway strike and the foot shortages and industry breakdowns it would cause.


Keywords
trumpalex jonesvaccineborderbidendepopulationfaucidesantisdeanna lorrainestew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket