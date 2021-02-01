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Will 5G Hurt Us? WiFi & 5G Heart, Cancer health; 5G Beam forming micro-cell Privacy issues,
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256 views • February 01, 2021
Posted 3May2019 Rob Braxman Tech:Are there any dangers to 5G cell technology? This video discusses three aspects of 5G. First is an analysis of the studies done on RF Radiation, then there's a discussion of what's unique about 5G with respect to existing cell technologies. And finally, a discussion of the particular features of 5G that are a danger to privacy. Cancer test on 3G in the US not 5G. Don't put your WiFi router near your body. Beam forming micro-cell area location tracking and privacy,
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