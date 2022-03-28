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Watch: Klaus Schwab Gives Book 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' to Vladimir Putin
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1094 views • March 28, 2022
Back in 2019, World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to St. Petersburg.
At the time, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos.
During the meeting, Vladimir Putin noted that he was glad to see K. Schwab again. And he assured that "...Russian representatives have always taken and will take part in the events held by you (i.e., Schwab)".
In response, Schwab presented Putin with his book on the "fourth industrial revolution", a kind of instruction for globalists for heads of state, and expressed satisfaction "...that Russia.. has managed to make significant progress, especially in its desire to develop artificial intelligence."
Apparently, to develop the very artificial intelligence that, according to the plans of the globalists, will control the population, the human herd, in the language of Western puppeteers.
This meeting was held just on the eve of the "pandemic" in a closed format. And it is unlikely that we will know the content of Schwab's entire conversation with the president and the minister. But it can be assumed that along with the donated book, V. Putin was given recommendations for further actions.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/watch-klaus-schwab-gives-book-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-to-vladimir-putin/
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At the time, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos.
During the meeting, Vladimir Putin noted that he was glad to see K. Schwab again. And he assured that "...Russian representatives have always taken and will take part in the events held by you (i.e., Schwab)".
In response, Schwab presented Putin with his book on the "fourth industrial revolution", a kind of instruction for globalists for heads of state, and expressed satisfaction "...that Russia.. has managed to make significant progress, especially in its desire to develop artificial intelligence."
Apparently, to develop the very artificial intelligence that, according to the plans of the globalists, will control the population, the human herd, in the language of Western puppeteers.
This meeting was held just on the eve of the "pandemic" in a closed format. And it is unlikely that we will know the content of Schwab's entire conversation with the president and the minister. But it can be assumed that along with the donated book, V. Putin was given recommendations for further actions.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/watch-klaus-schwab-gives-book-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-to-vladimir-putin/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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