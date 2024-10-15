Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 15, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2400 - Is militia causing issues for relief? -Is there a limit to stupid? -Is the WHO legalizing the use of monkey pox vaccine to adolescence? -Why are we expected to pay and endorce wars on both sides as Americans? -What are we in for with all the stocks and inflation and the plan of the globalist agenda? -Is everything revolved around racism? -If you are a conspiracy theorist are you a narcissist? -How does the quality of food affect your health? -Does consist negativity cause a lower energy frequency? -Ultra processed foods cause an increase in depression and gut bacteria? -Connection with metabolic system and weight loss.