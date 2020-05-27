BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attempted Cover-Up - US Attorney In NY Tries To Block Evidence Disproving Russian DNC Hack 1946-6PM
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6 views • May 27, 2020
#Trump2020  #President Trump #PeteSantilli #TRUMPTWEETS #Corona Virus, #CoronaVirusUpdate

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1946 -Sunday - May 24, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/o5gCraxfC0I 
Attempted Cover-Up - US Attorney In NY Tries To Block Evidence Disproving Russian DNC Hack 1946-6PM
n June 2016, Ellen Nakashima, a Deep State favorite from the Washington Post, released a report that the Democrat National Committee (DNC) had been hacked by Russia. The firm that validated this was Crowdstrike and its President Shawn Henry confirmed the claims. In December 2016, Ms. Nakashima followed up her reporting with the outlandish claim that the CIA had determined that Russia hacked the DNC because they wanted Trump to win the election. Nakashima also reported that the the Intel Community had determined that Russia also sent the emails to WikiLeaks. This position was reinforced by the Mueller gang in their efforts to have President Trump removed from office. WikiLeaks did release DNC emails related to John Podesta.    Attempted Cover-Up – US Attorney In New York Tries To Block Evidence Disproving Russian DNC Hack – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/U8Ay30qJc96 

GUEST: Patrick Bergy is an IT security specialist, former candidate for Supervisor of Elections, and PFC in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the military, he deployed around the world working as a military contractor providing IT support for the Department of Defense. One of Patrick’s most notable projects was in pioneering social media psychological warfare, also know as Interactive Internet Activities, or IIA, for the Department of Defense in 2008. This was at a time when social networks and smart phones were just taking off. Patrick understood the potential threat such capabilities posed for the very core of U.S. democracy, election integrity. He believed it was already being used by hostile foreign governments.


🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn.  Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com

🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE"  for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP:  https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli  
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨

☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]:   (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line: 
http://petelive.tv/zoom 
https://zoom.us/j/300662102 
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
 
See You In The Funnies is The Official Band of The Pete Santilli ShowSubscribe to See You In The Funnies’ YouTube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbeZXoIR0hVF1VhJuiuAKHQ?sub_confirmation=1



🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
Keywords
pete santillinewsus attorneybrighteoncoverupthe pete santilli showdnc hackrussian hack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy