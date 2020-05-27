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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1946 -Sunday - May 24, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/o5gCraxfC0I
Attempted Cover-Up - US Attorney In NY Tries To Block Evidence Disproving Russian DNC Hack 1946-6PM
n June 2016, Ellen Nakashima, a Deep State favorite from the Washington Post, released a report that the Democrat National Committee (DNC) had been hacked by Russia. The firm that validated this was Crowdstrike and its President Shawn Henry confirmed the claims. In December 2016, Ms. Nakashima followed up her reporting with the outlandish claim that the CIA had determined that Russia hacked the DNC because they wanted Trump to win the election. Nakashima also reported that the the Intel Community had determined that Russia also sent the emails to WikiLeaks. This position was reinforced by the Mueller gang in their efforts to have President Trump removed from office. WikiLeaks did release DNC emails related to John Podesta. Attempted Cover-Up – US Attorney In New York Tries To Block Evidence Disproving Russian DNC Hack – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/U8Ay30qJc96
GUEST: Patrick Bergy is an IT security specialist, former candidate for Supervisor of Elections, and PFC in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the military, he deployed around the world working as a military contractor providing IT support for the Department of Defense. One of Patrick’s most notable projects was in pioneering social media psychological warfare, also know as Interactive Internet Activities, or IIA, for the Department of Defense in 2008. This was at a time when social networks and smart phones were just taking off. Patrick understood the potential threat such capabilities posed for the very core of U.S. democracy, election integrity. He believed it was already being used by hostile foreign governments.
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