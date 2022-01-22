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UNFORGIVABLE SIN: Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche On Natural Immunity Being Safer For Children
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101 views • January 22, 2022
Montage 1.Dana talks with Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (@GVDBossche), who has a PHD in virology - Certified Expert in microbiology and infectious diseases - with a long standing career in human vaccinology, and Dr. Vanden Bossche warns of this vaccine creating more harm than good in children.
2. Further details on why vaccinating children for a disease not threatening children is an Unforgiveable Sin.
Credit Dana Live Show, Voices For Science & Solidarity, & Dr G Vanden Bossche
voicesforscienceandsolidarity.org
2. Further details on why vaccinating children for a disease not threatening children is an Unforgiveable Sin.
Credit Dana Live Show, Voices For Science & Solidarity, & Dr G Vanden Bossche
voicesforscienceandsolidarity.org
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