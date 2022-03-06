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🎯 Ukraine Story Line
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200 views • March 06, 2022
Few understand the 'real' story line behind Ukraine. The corruption the peoples there have been living under for a couple decades now. This clip puts the pieces together in a manor that should shed light on what is really happening. Follow the trail. Note the 3 letter agency that has been behind a lot of it. THINK. The trail leads to Deep States Deepest Darkest Secret, 'human trafficking.' This video closes in a way that should have you excited about what is coming.
» » Why is CNN pulling out of Russian Territory?
👉 https://finaltelegraph.com/2022/03/05/breaking-cnn-to-stop-broadcast-in-russia-after-putin-signs-law-introducing-jail-terms-for-fake-news/
☕ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
Two positive stories about Human Traffickers being jailed and children saved. Share the stories using hash tag "In order to #BuildBackBetter we MUST end human trafficking."
1 - 🇨🇦️ https://finaltelegraph.com/2022/03/05/breaking-cnn-to-stop-broadcast-in-russia-after-putin-signs-law-introducing-jail-terms-for-fake-news/
2 - California https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-02-15/california-human-trafficking-operation
👉 MKUltra and how easy it is to brainwash the masses.
» » » https://rumble.com/vjne2t-combating-mind-control.html
⏰ Four Videos RE: #SaveTheChildren 👇
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy. https://rumble.com/vel53p-video-1-of-4-patriots-controlling-the-narrative.html
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
https://ugetube.com/watch/video-two-of-series-we-control-the-narrative-in-print-media_O8WByWpF8XRgqvO.html
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
» » Why is CNN pulling out of Russian Territory?
👉 https://finaltelegraph.com/2022/03/05/breaking-cnn-to-stop-broadcast-in-russia-after-putin-signs-law-introducing-jail-terms-for-fake-news/
☕ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
Two positive stories about Human Traffickers being jailed and children saved. Share the stories using hash tag "In order to #BuildBackBetter we MUST end human trafficking."
1 - 🇨🇦️ https://finaltelegraph.com/2022/03/05/breaking-cnn-to-stop-broadcast-in-russia-after-putin-signs-law-introducing-jail-terms-for-fake-news/
2 - California https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-02-15/california-human-trafficking-operation
👉 MKUltra and how easy it is to brainwash the masses.
» » » https://rumble.com/vjne2t-combating-mind-control.html
⏰ Four Videos RE: #SaveTheChildren 👇
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy. https://rumble.com/vel53p-video-1-of-4-patriots-controlling-the-narrative.html
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
https://ugetube.com/watch/video-two-of-series-we-control-the-narrative-in-print-media_O8WByWpF8XRgqvO.html
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
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