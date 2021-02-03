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BREAKING!! Are people getting arrested at the White House!?!? The Butterfly Effect is You!
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921 views • February 03, 2021
An overview of the current events, as reported on Beach Broadcast and includes video clips of large military and commercial busses and other transportation units in and around DC on January 25th, 2021.
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Beach Broadcast video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8ChJJjMAE0&;feature=youtu.be
Beach Broadcast UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdV9pD5PKmSG3rgTA9Ld5rg
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Beach Broadcast video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8ChJJjMAE0&;feature=youtu.be
Beach Broadcast UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdV9pD5PKmSG3rgTA9Ld5rg
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