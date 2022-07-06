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Anarchy Erupts In the Netherlands and Across The World... And That's A Great Thing!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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***** Sources for this video *****

Intro Video: Anarchapulco The Place To Be. Enigmatico: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92Cl-adrIg4 


Biden Announces Permanent US Base In Poland, America's First On NATO Eastern Flank: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-announces-permanent-us-base-poland-americas-first-nato-eastern-flank


Biden & G-7 Push World Into "Nightmare Scenario": 

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-g-7-push-world-nightmare-scenario


Sam Brinton = It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy.https://twitter.com/sbrinton/status/1542288527920185344


Dutch farmers protest against green reforms: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/dutch-farmers-protest-against-green-reforms/ar-AAZb2Qr 


Why the Netherlands is the 2nd largest food exporter in the world: https://dutchreview.com/culture/innovation/second-largest-agriculture-exporter/ 


Video:Wait what???? Climate change increases sex based violence against woman and girls and indigenous women of colour??? https://t.me/c/1264095585/26058


IEA: Europe Will Have To Cut Gas Usage By Nearly One-Third: https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iea-europe-will-have-cut-gas-usage-nearly-one-third


They are going hard after the anti-vaxxers now.  First they tried to kill Carrie Madej and now... tDr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko passes away: https://americasfrontlinenews.com/post/dr-vladimir-zev-zelenko-passes-away


The Quadruple-Vaccinated Fauci Said He Is Experiencing A “Much Worse” Covid Rebound After Being Treated With Pfizer’s Antiviral Medication Paxlovid: https://t.me/c/1264095585/26056


Snake Oil: The Most Vaxxed Country In Europe Now Has Its Worst Covid Outcomes: https://dossier.substack.com/p/snake-oil-the-most-vaxxed-country


Monkeypox. Portugal is country with most cases per million inhabitants: https://www.theportugalnews.com/news/2022-07-02/monkeypox-portugal-is-country-with-most-cases-per-million-inhabitants/68370?fbclid=IwAR3YH20jV4heMEbKhmG7qXYO8-IiHApJkPkdGoXw2zL0x3JPtkHk76OftCI


"Criminal! Criminal! Criminal!" - Angry Protesters Greet Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at Award Ceremony in Israel as the President of Israel presented him with the Genesis Prize(VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/criminal-criminal-criminal-pfizers-ceo-albert-bourla-welcomed-angry-protesters-israel-video/


Recession is your fault you grumps! https://twitter.com/litcapital/status/1542701519627247623?t=Xo9qU1AWxC0Obk-PcsPJoQ&s=19


Keywords
anarchynetherlandsrecession
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