Combat Footage Houthis Destroy Saudi Vehicles, Positions With ATGMs Part 2

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The first three videos show Houthi fighters destroying six armored personnel carriers and armed pickup trucks of Saudi forces in the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf and the Kingdom’s southern province of Najran with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).
Houthi fighters used Konkurs ATGMs, which were either directly supplied by Iran or captured from Saudi-backed forces in recent battles.
Source https://southfront.org/combat-footage-houthis-destroy-saudi-vehicles-positions-with-atgms-recoilless-rifles/
South Front