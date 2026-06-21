🚨Hormuz Strait won't reopen until Israel halts attacks on Lebanon - June 20, 2026



Reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains conditional on the full implementation of the June 18 memorandum—not just the lifting of Iran's maritime blockade—a source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Tasnim News Agency.



🔴 If Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue, Tehran says there will be no negotiations on other issues



🔴 The source said failure to implement the memorandum's ceasefire clause also prevents implementation of the provision governing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz



🔴 Iran says the strait will reopen only after a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of restrictions on Iranian oil exports, and the release of Iranian assets.

Adding:

Israeli troops face no restrictions in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire: Minister



Israel’s minister of military affairs says Israeli troops in southern Lebanon face no restrictions in acting against perceived “threats,” stressing that they have no plans for withdrawal despite a ceasefire that recently took effect with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.



@PressTV