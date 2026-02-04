Iran Responds After U.S. Shoots Down Drone

3:00 minute marker, Note: Brief low-audio moment during the Trump clip. Audio resumes immediately after. Breaking news from the Middle East tonight. The United States has shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea after it approached a U.S. aircraft carrier in international waters. According to U.S. military officials, the drone was intercepted near the USS Abraham Lincoln in what was described as an act of self-defense. This incident comes at a critical moment as President Donald Trump confirms the U.S. is currently in talks with Iran, aimed at preventing a wider regional conflict. Speaking to reporters, President Trump acknowledged ongoing negotiations, stating that the U.S. hopes to reach an agreement — but warned that failure to do so could lead to serious consequences. Despite the drone shoot-down, the White House says diplomatic efforts remain on track. U.S. officials emphasize that while Washington prefers diplomacy, it will continue to defend U.S. forces, shipping lanes, and regional stability. The situation highlights how fragile tensions are in the region, with U.S. naval forces and Iranian assets operating in close proximity. Even a single miscalculation could rapidly escalate tensions in the Gulf. Sources indicate talks could take place as soon as later this week, possibly in a neutral location, with discussions expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear program, maritime security, and reducing military tensions. Stay tuned for updates as this developing story unfolds.