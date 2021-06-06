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Over The Target Episode 24 Cyber Attack Season!
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10 views • June 06, 2021
In this episode I talk about cyber attacks coming more fast and furious as time rolls on...
Also, more Iranian explosions...lol
Twitter gets twatted and zuckbook goes on the offensive to run point for the deep state players.
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Also, more Iranian explosions...lol
Twitter gets twatted and zuckbook goes on the offensive to run point for the deep state players.
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
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