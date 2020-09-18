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James Corbett: The Library of Alexandria is on Fire (MIRRORED)
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306 views • September 18, 2020
James Corbett: The Library of Alexandria is on Fire (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/c4ov9XPzw7s

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37562

We all know the story of the Library of Alexandria, the vast repository of ancient texts that was burnt to the ground by Caesar in 48 B.C. While the story itself isn't accurate, it speaks to us today as we face the digital book burnings that are threatening the modern-day Library of Alexandria: the internet. In this speech delivered at the AE911Truth Justice Rising conference on September 13, 2020, James Corbett connects the dots from that ancient story to the internet censorship of today, and outlines what we can do to fight the fire that is threatening our most important information.
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Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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censorshipgoogletwitter911you tubealexandriashadow banningbook burning
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