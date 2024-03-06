Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Biden is GUARANTEED to be Replaced on the Ticket
channel image
Recharge Freedom
330 Subscribers
53 views
Published 17 hours ago

I absolutely don't believe that the Democrats are going to run dementia Joe Biden, given the fact that they are facing an existential crisis, with many of them likely to be prosecuted after the law fair that they've engaged in against President Trump. Here's who's going to be the nominee. 

#gavinnewsom #joebiden #democrats 

Keywords
trumpdemocratsobamapresidentrepublicansdemocratdonald trumpbidenjoemichellegavin newsomkamala harrisus politicsnomineelawfarepresidential politicsdemocrat ticket

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket