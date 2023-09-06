Investigation into the Explosion in Konstantinovka with at 17 Casualties, several more were Injured

This is in the Donetsk Oblast, Eastern Ukraine area.

Cynthia... there was another horrible 5 minute rescue AP video that was very graphic of the dead and dying, that I didn't want to upload and maybe too graphic for Brighteon. Update below:





Opinion by @Milinfolive investigation into the explosion in Konstantinovka.

💬 "Based on the generously shared footage, it appears that the strike hit the area near the "Zolotiy Vіk" jewelry store (highlighted in blue). Adjacent to it is the "Smart" mobile accessories shop (highlighted in yellow). Another important reference point is the "Kapital" pawnshop, situated at the corner of the T-shaped intersection, opposite the "Zolotiy Vіk" store (highlighted in red).

As evident from the video, local residents were looking skyward towards the controlled Druzhkovka area (highlighted in green) just seconds before the object's arrival (highlighted in orange). Subsequently, there was an aerial explosion near the "Zolotiy Vіk" store, an occurrence not typical of a regular rocket, projectile, or bomb but consistent with anti-air or radar-guided missile detonation.

In local chats among residents of Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk, there were also reports of aircraft in the sky, which clearly could not be Russian, given the distance from the front line exceeding 30 km. Furthermore, Ukrainian military aircraft had previously made unsuccessful launches of AGM-88 HARM missiles in Konstantinovka.

Thus, it is likely that a Ukrainian missile, possibly launched from an aircraft, traveled from the Druzhkovka area under Ukrainian control along Tsiolkovsky Street in Konstantinovka and detonated in the air near the "Zolotiy Vіk" jewelry store."

🐻 Accident? Or a possible provocation prepared by the Kiev regime just in time for Blinken's visit?

Update adding, There was a camera focused on a shiny roof of the blueish-gray parked car in front of the yellow canopy cover. When slowed down, You could see the reflection of a missile and it's direction.

Further analysis suggesting a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on their own citizens in Konstantinovka

If the video is slowed down, we can briefly see a missile reflected on the roof of one of the cars that was targeted.

If the strike had been carried out by the Russian army, the missile would have come from a different direction and would not have appeared in the frame.

Update, more info:

The Ukrainian leadership clearly trued to use this as propaganda, as they released several videos and images right after the incident occured.

Unfortunately for Kiev, it was quickly established that the missiles that struck Konstantinovka flew in from the North West, from the Ukrainian side.

➡️ Even Julian Röpcke, a pro Ukrainian journalist working for The Bild had to admit it.

ℹ️In Ukrainian Telegram channels there were several reports of "Storm Shadow" launches just before the strike on Konstantinovka occured.