The Richter Scale Of FEAR

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We are spiritual beings living temporarily in flesh to go through a process of refinement to war against our flesh, walking by faith, where we decide and it is hoped by God we find our way back to him to live forever by being born again through the only begotten Son of God; the Messiah Jesus Christ.