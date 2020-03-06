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The Man Who Changed The World - Martin Noakes
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18 views • March 06, 2020
A song about Nikola Tesla the man who invented the most important things in the 20th century e.g AC power. (Some of his major discoveries are listed in the song) - From the album Life is Juat a Ride - http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/martinnoakes2 Please comment and share.
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