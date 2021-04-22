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▶️ The LBRY Protocol With Alex Grintsvayg | EP#429
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11 views • April 22, 2021
If you’ve ever wanted to know more about the technology behind LBRY, then check out this interview I did with the LBRY ETO & cofounder Alex Grintsvayg who is in charge of the tech side of things there.
Video Timestamps:
00:37 Tell Us About You
02:08 What Is LBRY?
03:40 LBRY vs Odysee
06:40 LBRY Community Fund
11:09 LBRY Vs Censorship
14:20 KYC
15:05 Privacy
18:05 Difference Between Interfaces
20:30 Building On Blockchain
22:40 Livestreaming
24:35 What’s Up Next
26:00 The Next 5 Years
28:20 Ad Monetization
30:20 LBC Rewards
33:35 LBRY Supports
40:00 Outro
Some people know it as LBRY, others as Odysee, and now they have a new parent company: Lab From Mars. Whichever interface you use, you are offered an amazing blockchain solution to video hosting backed by their native cryptocurrency: LBC. LBC or library credits allow users to support their videos and stake their content on the network.
LBRY has been one of my most favorite decentralized platforms and I highly recommend it. However, they are dealing with an 11-million-dollar lawsuit from the SEC that is completely unfounded in my opinion. You can sign the petition to save LBRY here: https://helplbrysavecrypto.com/
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to LBRY?
• What problem does LBRY solve?
• How are you guys growing the LBRY community and how can people get involved and makes proposals? Can you speak to the LBRY fund?
• How did LBRY get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for LBRY to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does LBRY fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see LBRY going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://lbry.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can go to https://odysee.com/ to use the platform itself. You can find out more about the LBRY foundation here too: https://lbry.org/
Make sure to follow Alex @grin_io on Twitter as well as @LBRYcom & @OdyseeTeam.
Are you on LBRY? How much LBC have you earned? Do you prefer LBRY or Odysee? What do you think about LBRY? Let us know if you have any further questions on LBRY in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/odysee:2
Video Timestamps:
00:37 Tell Us About You
02:08 What Is LBRY?
03:40 LBRY vs Odysee
06:40 LBRY Community Fund
11:09 LBRY Vs Censorship
14:20 KYC
15:05 Privacy
18:05 Difference Between Interfaces
20:30 Building On Blockchain
22:40 Livestreaming
24:35 What’s Up Next
26:00 The Next 5 Years
28:20 Ad Monetization
30:20 LBC Rewards
33:35 LBRY Supports
40:00 Outro
Some people know it as LBRY, others as Odysee, and now they have a new parent company: Lab From Mars. Whichever interface you use, you are offered an amazing blockchain solution to video hosting backed by their native cryptocurrency: LBC. LBC or library credits allow users to support their videos and stake their content on the network.
LBRY has been one of my most favorite decentralized platforms and I highly recommend it. However, they are dealing with an 11-million-dollar lawsuit from the SEC that is completely unfounded in my opinion. You can sign the petition to save LBRY here: https://helplbrysavecrypto.com/
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to LBRY?
• What problem does LBRY solve?
• How are you guys growing the LBRY community and how can people get involved and makes proposals? Can you speak to the LBRY fund?
• How did LBRY get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for LBRY to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does LBRY fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see LBRY going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://lbry.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can go to https://odysee.com/ to use the platform itself. You can find out more about the LBRY foundation here too: https://lbry.org/
Make sure to follow Alex @grin_io on Twitter as well as @LBRYcom & @OdyseeTeam.
Are you on LBRY? How much LBC have you earned? Do you prefer LBRY or Odysee? What do you think about LBRY? Let us know if you have any further questions on LBRY in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/odysee:2
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