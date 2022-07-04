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How to Create the Future YOU Want
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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37 views • July 04, 2022

Do you ever feel like your future is pulling you in a direction you don’t want to go? How you focus your imagination makes a huge difference to what happens in your future - personally, professionally, and globally. Here’s a fun process for creating what you want instead of what you don’t want.  

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TOPICS COVERED

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02:02 – People who achieve impossible goals usually do this       

04:30 – An example of ‘Future Creation’ in business 

12:30 – Why using the 5 senses is so important 

16:40 – An example of ‘Future Creation’ to help make a better world


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LINKS

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MEMORY IMPRINT JOURNAL COURSE – 30 Day Challenge

https://goldenagetimeline.com/memory-imprint-journal-course/


Apply for PRIVATE COACHING:

https://form.jotform.com/73186615175158


HELIO TROPEZ - An Award-Winning Novel and a Bestseller in Time Travel Fictionhttp://mybook.to/HelioTropez


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Keywords
podcastfuturepositive thinkingleadershipperformancevision boardpersonal developmentgoal settingentrepreneurshipbetter worldsuccess tips
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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