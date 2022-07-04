How to Create the Future YOU Want

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Do you ever feel
like your future is pulling you in a direction you don’t want to go? How you
focus your imagination makes a huge difference to what happens in your future -
personally, professionally, and globally. Here’s a fun process for creating
what you want instead of what you don’t want.
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TOPICS COVERED
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02:02 – People who achieve impossible goals usually do this
04:30 – An example of ‘Future Creation’ in business
12:30 – Why using the 5 senses is so important
16:40 – An example of ‘Future Creation’ to help make a better world
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LINKS
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MEMORY IMPRINT JOURNAL COURSE – 30 Day Challenge
https://goldenagetimeline.com/memory-imprint-journal-course/
Apply for PRIVATE COACHING:
https://form.jotform.com/73186615175158
HELIO TROPEZ - An Award-Winning Novel and a Bestseller in Time Travel Fictionhttp://mybook.to/HelioTropez
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