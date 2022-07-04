How to Create the Future YOU Want

Do you ever feel like your future is pulling you in a direction you don’t want to go? How you focus your imagination makes a huge difference to what happens in your future - personally, professionally, and globally. Here’s a fun process for creating what you want instead of what you don’t want.



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TOPICS COVERED

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02:02 – People who achieve impossible goals usually do this

04:30 – An example of ‘Future Creation’ in business



12:30 – Why using the 5 senses is so important

16:40 – An example of ‘Future Creation’ to help make a better world





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LINKS

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MEMORY IMPRINT JOURNAL COURSE – 30 Day Challenge

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HELIO TROPEZ - An Award-Winning Novel and a Bestseller in Time Travel Fictionhttp://mybook.to/HelioTropez





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