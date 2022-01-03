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The Monopoly - Follow The Money
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22 views • January 03, 2022
This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just 1 hour. The video shows the modern global systems, and focuses on the situation in the Netherlands.
We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.
In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English.
We think it is a very important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.
The maker sees this video as an open source project.
Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopoly
We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.
In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English.
We think it is a very important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.
The maker sees this video as an open source project.
Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopoly
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