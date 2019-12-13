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TRUTH BOMB: The "Climate Change" Fraud
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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56 views • December 13, 2019
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YOUTUBE CONTENT: https://lbry.tv/@bestsmall-country:6
This video explains why "Climate Change" is a fraud, and like 9/11 and other "Natural" disasters, is a way for the Satanists to make money.

My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD

The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5

For Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: +353-85-2478000 [email protected]

Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrg!@ Gц!деsт0иеs - original в@nnеd vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk

Television Replacements
TruNews https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSofficial/videos
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

Newspaper Replacements
http://zerohedge.com/ https://newsbusters.org/
https://investmentwatchblog.com/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/list-of-best-media-sources-and-researchers/

The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8dUgPuU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2eiYjQxM
Keywords
climate changeweather warfaregreta thunbergweather futuresweather derivatives
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy