The Rollercoasters They Buried From History — Mudfloods of Tartarian Empire
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
This video presents a carefully assembled visual montage of historical photographs, architectural remnants, and excavation imagery that raise questions rarely addressed in official accounts of the past.


It begins with a story that has circulated quietly online — claims of large mechanical ride structures appearing in 19th-century photographs long before modern amusement parks existed. As the narrative unfolds, the visuals transition through expansive cityscapes, exhibition grounds, and ruined frameworks that resemble rollercoaster-like systems partially buried beneath rebuilt landscapes.


Viewers are guided through a sequence of images showing curved track formations, elevated wooden structures, and stone foundations uncovered

Unearth the secrets of a forgotten empire! Explore evidence of buried rollercoasters and other amusement park remnants, found deep beneath major American cities. Letters, photographs, and historical accounts challenge our understanding of the past.



