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MONDAY, JULY 13, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2015-9AM LINDSEY GRAHAM THREATENS TO SUBPOENA MUELLER; SHIFTY-SCHIFF PANICS
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Sunday that he will grant a request to call former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify about the Russia investigation. Graham made the announcement in a statement a day after Mueller published an op-ed in the Washington Post in which he defended the prosecution and conviction of Roger Stone after President Trump commuted Stone’s sentence. Stone’s case spun out of Mueller’s probe. EP 2015-9AM LINDSEY GRAHAM THREATENS TO SUBPOENA MUELLER; SHIFTY-SCHIFF PANICS – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/SE8G30qY1ox
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