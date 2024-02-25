Interview with the Dusty Bogan.

Yesterday we attended an event in the Lockyer Valley and ran into @TheDustybogan from https://t.me/BoganChristainLobby and

It was great to get out into the grass roots Aussie rural community. If you're ever out Coominya way drop in to the Bellevue Hotel for a bevvy and a fantastic old school pub counter meal.

