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FULL SHOW: Review of Patriot Purge Part 1 – Tucker Carlson Exposes FBI False Flags
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400 views • November 02, 2021
The Tucker Carlson Original Documentary has been released and Owen Shroyer gives his review of part one live on air. Other breaking news as Biden’s trip to Europe has been a disaster, from soiling himself in front of the pope to now falling asleep during the Climate Change Summit. The attempt at building up Kamala’s personal likeability continues to fail as she has perhaps her most embarrassing moment yet at a McAuliffe rally. The soon to be King of England announces the next global power grab will be via man-made climate change, just as Infowars predicted. The absolute state of the current American left is summarized with their hatred, violence and deception, all highlighted today, on the War Room.
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