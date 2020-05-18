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Epstein Defender Dershowitz Says Forced Vaccination is Legal
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38 views • May 18, 2020
What happens when you disobey unlawful COVID orders? David Knight interviews former Texas Deputy Sheriff Eddie Craig who tells you how to fight fines & jail, business licenses revoked as penalties for non-compliance, and other illegal actions being taken by govt officials. Testing, tracking & vaccination orders are coming next as Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer, says the govt can force vaccinate the public and he hopes they do so quickly.
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