How To Make Kefir From Raw Or Pasteurized Milk - Very Detailed

69 views • 1 day ago

See time stamps to jump ahead.

This new one will teach you almost everything you need to know about how to make kefir with no fluff, so no wasted time. 99.9% of every detail you'd want to know is covered here. For those who want more, see the detailed instructions link below:

I updated this video from the older one to emphasize some things I should have in there. I originally didn't add them in because I was trying to keep it under 10 minutes, and I expected people to read some extra detail on my site. I noticed some people having problems with that because it was better to show video of it. I also hated the music and audio of the older one. So here's the new one that'll stay up forever. It's damn near perfect enough.

Chapters

00:00Intro - DO NOT SKIP, it'll save you lots of time

01:59Super fast directions - but please watch the whole video

02:16Warnings

04:02Tools - Kefir grains

05:00Tools - Kefir grains - possible scents when opening, and other details

08:44Tools - Strainers

08:53Tools - Strainers - cheesecloth

09:22Tools - Strainers - wide holes

09:48Tools - Strainers - small holes

10:43Tools - Strainers - small holes - improperly made kefir clogs the mesh

11:30Tools - Strainers - small holes - clean it with this

11:45Tools - Glass jars - fermenting

12:22Tools - Glass jars - storage with plastic lids

12:43Tools - Cloth and rubber band

12:58Tools - Bowl for straining into

13:06Tools - Spoons / Spatula - Wooden or plastic spoons, and rubber spatula

13:42Tools - Spoons - The reason you need to stir, instead of circling the jar around

14:07Tools - Milk, dairy only, raw or pasteurized

14:27How to make kefir via principles

14:53How to make kefir via principles - The 4 variables

17:00How to make kefir via principles - The 4 variables, shown all at once

17:55How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe

18:23How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - Drain them before using

19:14How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - 3 states during those 24 hours

19:57How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - Good examples

21:06How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - First 2 stirs are the most important

22:22How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - Straining

22:45How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - No need to wash the jar everyday, if...

24:22Common problems - No streaks

24:40Common problems - Crappy cheese

25:09Common problems - Swishing / circling the jar instead of stirring

26:45Common problems - How to fix them

27:22Guidelines for faster or langer ferments

27:33Guidelines for faster or langer ferments - Faster

28:54Guidelines for faster or langer ferments - Longer

29:09How to store and maintain kefir, and the grains

29:43How long will kefir last?

31:04How often to use kefir grains?

31:43How to eat kefir - smoothie, dip, yogurt, sauce

33:59Outro / Buy