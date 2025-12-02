How To Make Kefir From Raw Or Pasteurized Milk - Very Detailed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I updated this video from the older one to emphasize some things I should have in there. I originally didn't add them in because I was trying to keep it under 10 minutes, and I expected people to read some extra detail on my site. I noticed some people having problems with that because it was better to show video of it. I also hated the music and audio of the older one. So here's the new one that'll stay up forever. It's damn near perfect enough.
This new one will teach you almost everything you need to know about how to make kefir with no fluff, so no wasted time. 99.9% of every detail you'd want to know is covered here. For those who want more, see the detailed instructions link below:
See time stamps to jump ahead.
DETAILED INSTRUCTIONS = https://nativepact.com/blog/instructions/how-make-kefir-raw-milk-thorough-guide-and-recipe-benefit-health-whole-food-eat-grow/
BUY KEFIR GRAINS FROM RAW MILK = https://nativepact.com/shop/kefir-grains-for-sale/
00:00Intro - DO NOT SKIP, it'll save you lots of time
01:59Super fast directions - but please watch the whole video
02:16Warnings
04:02Tools - Kefir grains
05:00Tools - Kefir grains - possible scents when opening, and other details
08:44Tools - Strainers
08:53Tools - Strainers - cheesecloth
09:22Tools - Strainers - wide holes
09:48Tools - Strainers - small holes
10:43Tools - Strainers - small holes - improperly made kefir clogs the mesh
11:30Tools - Strainers - small holes - clean it with this
11:45Tools - Glass jars - fermenting
12:22Tools - Glass jars - storage with plastic lids
12:43Tools - Cloth and rubber band
12:58Tools - Bowl for straining into
13:06Tools - Spoons / Spatula - Wooden or plastic spoons, and rubber spatula
13:42Tools - Spoons - The reason you need to stir, instead of circling the jar around
14:07Tools - Milk, dairy only, raw or pasteurized
14:27How to make kefir via principles
14:53How to make kefir via principles - The 4 variables
17:00How to make kefir via principles - The 4 variables, shown all at once
17:55How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe
18:23How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - Drain them before using
19:14How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - 3 states during those 24 hours
19:57How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - Good examples
21:06How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - First 2 stirs are the most important
22:22How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - Straining
22:45How to make kefir via principles - The basic recipe - No need to wash the jar everyday, if...
24:22Common problems - No streaks
24:40Common problems - Crappy cheese
25:09Common problems - Swishing / circling the jar instead of stirring
26:45Common problems - How to fix them
27:22Guidelines for faster or langer ferments
27:33Guidelines for faster or langer ferments - Faster
28:54Guidelines for faster or langer ferments - Longer
29:09How to store and maintain kefir, and the grains
29:43How long will kefir last?
31:04How often to use kefir grains?
31:43How to eat kefir - smoothie, dip, yogurt, sauce
33:59Outro / Buy