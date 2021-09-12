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AUSSIE COSSACK: A MORAL LEADER
Buzzand_NZ
Buzzand_NZ
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110 views • September 12, 2021
SEEMOREROCKS - September 10, 2021

I was very impressed with what seems at first glance to be most unlikely moral leader.

It is worthwhile, especially if you are in Australia or New Zealand, listening carefully to what he has to say.

I personally think the time for repeatedly speaking about masks or what is in the death jabs is over.

We are facing a fascist state bearing down on us quicker than we could ever imagine.

I am at a loss at how to react but perhaps there are some answers here.

Kelvyn speaks with our ANZAC brother & hero Simeon Boikov, aka Aussie Cossack.

Simeon updates us on the Australian situation and fills us in on his own personal experience holding the line against the unfolding tyranny across the ditch.

You can see Simeon’s experiences of police intimidation, including a raid on his home, with an element of satire, on his YT channel.

https://youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV

At this point, it’s hard to know whether we are living in a comedic tragedy or a tragic comedy.
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new zealandaustraliafascist state
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